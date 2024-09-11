Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.6%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 9,703,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,052,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

