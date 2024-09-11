Fore Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up 1.0% of Fore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,595 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $2,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 671.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 627,979 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,079,000 after buying an additional 246,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in VICI Properties by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

