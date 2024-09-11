Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $175.88

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.88 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 168.80 ($2.21). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 172.40 ($2.25), with a volume of 60,881 shares traded.

FORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162.60 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £355.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4,310.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Forterra’s payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

