Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.94

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 594585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.91.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.86%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,055. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 331,600 shares of company stock worth $7,189,637 in the last ninety days. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

