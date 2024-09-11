Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.11

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 25694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.