Frontier Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,143 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,143 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,742,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,260,000 after buying an additional 1,218,586 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,620 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 830,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after buying an additional 1,653,505 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

