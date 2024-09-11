Frontier Asset Management LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSV stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.