Frontier Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile
The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.
