Frontier Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.