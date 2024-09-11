Frontier Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Frontier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,952,000 after acquiring an additional 768,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 362,644 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS IEFA opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

