Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Frontier Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.8% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 23,978,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,379,000 after buying an additional 827,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,239,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHO stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.94.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.