Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.32) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDEV

Frontier Developments Stock Down 0.9 %

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 238.74 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 232.31. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 336.31 ($4.40).

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.