Frontline plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the shipping company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Frontline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Frontline has a payout ratio of 65.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Shares of FRO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. 441,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Frontline has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.05.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.88 million. Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

