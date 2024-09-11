Frontline plc (FRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the shipping company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Frontline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Frontline has a dividend payout ratio of 65.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

FRO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 496,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,339. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. Frontline has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.05.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

