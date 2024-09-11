Fusionist (ACE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $82.15 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Fusionist has a total market cap of $82.15 million and $10.88 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,356,687 tokens. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 37,356,687 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.06838166 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $9,564,852.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

