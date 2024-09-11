FY2024 EPS Estimates for Capreit Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.53.

Get Capreit alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Capreit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$278.13 million during the quarter.

Capreit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Capreit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.