Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Galapagos’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPG. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

GLPG opened at $28.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $42.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Galapagos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 678,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Galapagos by 783.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 18.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

