Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of GLMD opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.