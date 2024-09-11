Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of GLMD opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.67.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
