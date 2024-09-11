Garrison Point Advisors LLC Buys 226 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,778 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,659,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,048,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 172,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

