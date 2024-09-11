Garrison Point Advisors LLC Buys 445 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $258.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

