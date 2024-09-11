Garrison Point Advisors LLC Purchases 158 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 0.9% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after buying an additional 420,053 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,386,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $144.92 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.13.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

