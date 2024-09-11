Garrison Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average is $104.85. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

