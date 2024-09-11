Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.94. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

