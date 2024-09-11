Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $135.46

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.46 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.87). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79), with a volume of 94,224 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Gateley alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gateley

Gateley Stock Performance

Gateley Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £186.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,712.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Colin Robert Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($68,000.52). In related news, insider Colin Robert Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($68,000.52). Also, insider Edward Knapp bought 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,998.40 ($6,536.42). 47.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gateley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.