GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 3.7%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). 140,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,821,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.56 ($0.03).

GCM Resources Stock Down 5.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of £7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 0.73.

About GCM Resources

(Get Free Report)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.