GEM Asset Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,723,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,755 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,337 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $22,572,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 710,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,677,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

