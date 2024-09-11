GEM Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

