General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1,053.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,262,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $302.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $214.53 and a one year high of $306.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

