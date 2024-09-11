Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Genpact has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,845,000 after buying an additional 218,526 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,697,000 after purchasing an additional 623,794 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,002,000 after purchasing an additional 725,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genpact by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after buying an additional 847,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

