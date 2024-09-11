Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

GEOS opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $125.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 8.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2,370.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

