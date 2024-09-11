Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.38

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and traded as low as $12.10. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 19,197 shares.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $311.23 million, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 15.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

