Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Down 3.9%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 484,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,071,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,418,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 4,510,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,418,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,234,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,552 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 10,835,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,923 shares during the period. Plustick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,949,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 1,551.7% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 6,602,454 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,646,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

