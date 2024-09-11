Globalworth Real Estate Investments Plans Dividend of €0.10 (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON GWI traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2.70 ($0.04). 10,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.53. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a one year low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 3.18 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of £7.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.67.
