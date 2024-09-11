Globalworth Real Estate Investments Plans Dividend of €0.10 (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GWI traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2.70 ($0.04). 10,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.53. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a one year low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 3.18 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of £7.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.67.

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

