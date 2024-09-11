Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 360.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,527 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

Grab stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRAB

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.