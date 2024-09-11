Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.74. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 401 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

