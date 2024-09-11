Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (GECCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on September 30th

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Price Performance
Shares of GECCM opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $26.52.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Hedge Funds Are Betting Big on Alibaba and Baidu for 2024
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Cintas Stock Split: What the 4-for-1 Split Means for Investors
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Don’t Miss Smartsheet’s Surge: Strong Growth and Buybacks Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.