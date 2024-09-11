Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (GECCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on September 30th

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Price Performance

Shares of GECCM opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $26.52.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

