Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.02), with a volume of 495816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).
Great Southern Copper Trading Up 4.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of -0.41.
About Great Southern Copper
Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.
