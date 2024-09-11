Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives C$43.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWO shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$1,135,888.00. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$45.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.71. The company has a market cap of C$41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$37.06 and a 52 week high of C$45.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.83 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.2808552 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

