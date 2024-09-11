Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 3.5%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 93,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,123,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $790.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 103,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 68,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Green Plains by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

