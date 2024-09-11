Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 3,524 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 0.58% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $917.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $57.22.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

