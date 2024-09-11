Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,731 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after acquiring an additional 517,538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,369 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,611 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

