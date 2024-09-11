Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 316,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 85,602 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

