Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.40.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

