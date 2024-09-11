Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,689 shares of company stock worth $1,628,002 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 138.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

