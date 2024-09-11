Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.44

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 114007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,844,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,096.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.