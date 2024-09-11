Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tellurian by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 332,323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Tellurian by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,452,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,124,976 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,793 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 37,164 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $997,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tellurian Stock Up 0.9 %

TELL opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on Tellurian

Tellurian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.