Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $221,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,120 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after buying an additional 493,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of SM stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 4.19. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

