Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $1,351,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 42,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,921,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CRDF opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.95. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,143.91% and a negative return on equity of 62.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

