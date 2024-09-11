Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

