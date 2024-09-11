Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,633 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.