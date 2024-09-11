Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 923 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.40. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

